Elaborate plans for Guwahati development: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his government has drawn up elaborate plans for improving civic and other amenities in the state's largest city Guwahati.

The city will be promoted as the "gateway to Southeast Asia", he said.

Thrust will be given on improving roads and drainage system, increasing open spaces and digitialisation of services provided by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), the CM said.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new flyover in Arya Nagar area of the city, Sarma said, "We have several plans and projects lined up for making Guwahati the gateway to Southeast Asia. Our focus is on all-round development of the city in a planned manner." He said a project worth Rs 600 crore is being given final shape for improvement of roads and drains in all parts of the city.

Sarma also said a ring road encompassing Guwahati is also being mooted, though the plan is still in a preliminary stage.

''We are thinking of having a ropeway service from Khanapara to the airport, with stoppages in between. It is just an idea that we have in mind. We have to see how it can be done,'' he explained.

The chief minister said work was underway to increase open spaces for recreational and other activities.

''A number of government office buildings are being taken down and the space emptied will be converted into parks and walking zones,'' he explained.

The government offices will be shifted to an integrated directorate campus, Sarma maintained.

He also said that digitalisation of GMC services such as property registration is being done on a priority basis to reduce hassles of people.

Introduction of automated traffic management system and launch of piped water supply in a phased manner are among other steps that have been taken for development of Guwahati, the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)