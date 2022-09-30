More single-use plastics banned from sale or manufacture

Single-use plastic cotton buds, drink stirrers and most plastic meat trays are among single-use plastics banned from sale or manufacture from tomorrow.

"This is the first group of the most problematic plastic products to be banned in a progressive phase out over the next three years," Environment Minister David Parker said.

"Stopping the sale of these plastic products will reduce waste to landfill, improve our recycling systems and encourage reusable or environmentally responsible alternatives."

Plastics that are banned from sale from 1 October 2022 are:

Single-use plastic drink stirrers

Single-use plastic cotton buds

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pre-formed food trays and containers*

Polystyrene takeaway packaging for food and beverages

Expanded polystyrene food and beverage retail packaging (such as foam takeaway containers or some instant noodle cups)

Plastics with additives that make them fragment into micro-plastics

"On average, every year each New Zealander sends about 750kgs of waste to landfill. Some products can't be recycled and are unnecessary," David Parker said.

"These are the first group of plastic products to be banned since the ban on single-use plastic bags in 2019. That has meant more than one billion fewer plastic bags have ended up in landfills or the ocean," David Parker said.

"Recent announcements on investments from the Plastics Innovation Fund, as well as funding to help co-design a product stewardship scheme for plastic packaging also show this Government's commitment to tackling the problems caused by plastic waste," David Parker said.

In mid-2023, the next group of single-use plastics to be phased out will include single use plastic plates, bowls, cutlery, single-use plastic produce bags and non-compostable produce labels. Other PVC and polystyrene food and beverage packaging will be banned from mid-2025.

Taking action to minimise waste and problem plastics is part of the Cooperation Agreement between Labour and the Green Party, building on the progress made as part of last term's Confidence and Supply Agreement.

Green Party environment spokesperson Eugenie Sage said: "The phase out of single use plastic shopping bags was the first step towards an Aotearoa free of plastic pollution. Today's announcement is further progress in achieving that vision.

"The phase out of plastic shopping bags showed how easily we can make changes at retail and household level to avoid plastic waste and do better for nature. We won't miss these plastic items when they are gone either. With a bit of support and advice, switching to reusable products to replace these unnecessary plastics is easy," she said.