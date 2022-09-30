Tribal protest in city for recognition of Sarna religion
Thousands of tribals from Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, and districts of West Bengal congregated at the Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the heart of the city demanding recognition of the Sarna religion by the Centre.
Their processions affected the Friday morning traffic in the city, which is already in the festive mode ahead of Durga Puja.
The tribals entered the city mostly from Howrah station, which is across the river, creating congestion on it and in central Kolkata, police said.
There were more commuters on the city's streets as Friday is the last working day before the Durga Puja holidays and steps were to ensure traffic movement which affected for over 45 minutes in some areas.
