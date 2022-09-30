Some people allergic to sharing India's growth story: V-P Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said there are ''some'' people who are ''allergic'' to sharing India's achievements, and asserted there was a need to rebuff and challenge them.

He also said the concept of 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) Bharat in a sense is a reflection of the Swadeshi movement a century ago during the country's freedom struggle.

''India's pursuit for self-reliance is different from other countries'. It is not about being self-centred but seeing the whole world as one village,'' the vice president said, addressing an event of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

He said India today is a nation not bound by what others say. ''This situation was never witnessed ever before since 1947.'' ''But amongst this, we have a situation --some of us, very few number, very few -- are allergic to sharing this astounding success of Bharat... they keep on looking at holes ...with industry, business, governance,'' he said. The vice president was of the view that such people never think of appreciating the fact that India is on the rise like never before. Dhankhar said he finds it ''very difficult and irrational'' as to why such people are belittling India's mind-blowing accomplishments in an ''orchestrated manner''. Added to this is ''another problem'' that such people get huge media space even though they ''are in complete disconnect with the sentiments and ground reality of the nation''. He also asked the media to look within on whether such people deserve the space they occupy. He said such efforts need to be rebuffed and challenged by those present (industry captains) as it is due to their efforts too that the country has reached such heights. ''All those present are in a position to show (such people) their place,'' he said. Dhankhar said people should reflect as to who creates hurdles and an environment of ''no confidence''. ''Those people will have to held accountable,'' the vice president said without naming anyone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)