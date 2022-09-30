India gets 6% above-average monsoon rains in June-Sept season

India's monsoon rainfall was 6% higher than normal in the June-September season as excessive precipitation in central and southern areas offset lesser rains in eastern and northern states, the state-run weather office said on Friday.

The monsoon, which accounts for about 75% of India's annual rainfall, is vital as nearly half of the country's farmland does not have irrigation.

The India Meteorological Department had forecast a 3% surplus rainfall for the four-month-long season.

