Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL 12 AS-BOAT CAPSIZE-OFFICIAL Assam boat capsize: Efforts on to trace missing official Dhubri: An operation is underway to trace a senior government official who went missing after a mechanised boat carrying 29 passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Dhubri district of Assam, near Bangladesh border, an official said on Friday.

CAL 11 AS-DURGA PUJA-LD ARTISANS Assam: Durga puja artisans see bleak prospects amid budget cuts, rising raw material costs Guwahati: The deft hands of 67-year-old artisan, Tapas Pal, move with ease as he moulds the clay to give shape to divine forms at his workshop in Pandu area here but budget cuts, after two years of COVID-19 crisis, are leaving the idol-maker and his ilk dispirited.

CAL 10 OD-NADDA-RATNA BHANDAR Nadda visits Puri temple, enquires about location of Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar Bhubaneswar: Indicating that the opposition BJP is likely to make the Shree Jagannath Temple 'Ratna Bhandar' an issue in the next election in Odisha, the saffron party president J P Nadda visited the shrine on Friday and enquired about the location of the deity's treasury. CAL 9 AS-SARMA-GUWAHATI Elaborate plans for Guwahati development: Himanta Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his government has drawn up elaborate plans for improving civic and other amenities in the state's largest city Guwahati.

CAL 8 TR-PUJA-LIQUOR SHOPS Liquor shops, bars to remain shut in Tripura for Durga puja, Diwali Agartala: All liquor shops will remain closed in Tripura on the occasion of Durga puja and Diwali ''to ensure peace in the state'', officials said on Friday.

CAL 7 NL-TEACHERS-HUNGER STRIKE Adhoc govt teachers in Nagaland on hunger strike for service regularisation Kohima: Agitating adhoc government teachers in Nagaland have launched an indefinite hunger strike in the absence of any positive response from the state government to their demand for immediate service regularisation. CAL 6 WB-DURGA PUJA-TRADITIONS Crowd-puller Durga pujas in City of Joy celebrate Bengal's culture, traditions Kolkata: Several big-ticket Durga puja committees in Kolkata have adopted traditional themes for their pandals this year, inspired by the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage tag bestowed on Bengal's biggest festival.

CAL 5 AS-SEMKHOR-PROTEST Dimasas request President Murmu to stop screening of national award-winning film 'Semkhor' Haflong: Dimasa organisations here have requested President Droupadi Murmu to intervene and halt the screening of National Award film 'Semkhor' for allegedly misrepresenting the community and took out a protest march here, the headquarters of Dima Hasao district in Assam.

CAL 4 MG-SCHOOLS-CM Meghalaya CM virtually inaugurates 50 upgraded schools Shillong, Sept 30 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma virtually inaugurated 50 lower primary and upper primary schools that were recently upgraded with modern facilities under an infrastructure improvement scheme of his government.

CAL 3 NE-QUAKE Two quakes jolt northeast Guwahati, Sep 30 (PTI) Two earthquakes jolted parts of northeast early on Friday, an official report said.

