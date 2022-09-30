India's October rainfall seen above average -weather office
India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in October as La Nina conditions have developed, a senior official with the state-run weather office said on Friday.
The country could get rainfall at 115% of a long-term average in October, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department, told a news conference.
