Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Beema Yojana implemented to give benefits to small traders: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Beema Yojana has been implemented to give insurance benefits to small traders in the state. Under this scheme, traders are compensated for the loss of stock due to fire, flood, etc.

The chief minister said this while addressing a programme organised for the rehabilitation of the 'Rehri' market in Panchkula, an official statement said.

About a month back, a massive fire broke out at the Rehri market in Panchkula's Sector 9, causing damage to several shops in the area.

He said the small traders of Haryana will get booths at concessional rates in urban areas.

Under this scheme, a rebate of 25 per cent in the market rate will also be provided to the small traders by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, but this exemption would not be applicable to the encroachers, the chief minister said.

He said that the booth costs around Rs 17 lakh as per the current market rate, but after the rebate, a small booth will be available for about Rs 13 lakh and a 75 per cent loan facility has also been arranged from a bank. In this way, every allottee is being helped to buy the booth, he added.

He further informed that if the allottee deposits the entire amount within 180 days, then he will be given an exemption on the entire interest.

The chief minister said that on that unfortunate day when the entire Rehri market of Panchkula was gutted by fire, the government had decided to work on a proposal ensuring that these traders do not face any problems. Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta was also present on the occasion.

