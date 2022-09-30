Russia's annexation of Ukraine regions is illegal, EU's von der Leyen
30-09-2022
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Friday that Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions was illegal and that occupied land would remain part of Ukraine.
"The illegal annexation proclaimed by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin won't change anything," von der Leyen said on Twitter after Russia's annexation of the areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. "All territories illegally occupied by Russian invaders are Ukrainian land and will always be part of this sovereign nation," von der Leyen added.
