Left Menu

Heavy downpour in parts of Telangana, moderate rains forecast for next 4 days

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 18:59 IST
Heavy downpour in parts of Telangana, moderate rains forecast for next 4 days
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Mahabubnagar, Jangaon, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana on Friday, a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department said.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts later in the day, the IMD said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places over the state in the next four days, it further said.

The cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast persists and now extends up to 4.5 kilometres above mean sea level.

Peddavangara in Mahabubabad district received the highest rainfall in the state at 118 mm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022