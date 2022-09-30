Maha making quick progress in animal husbandry sector, says Rupala

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala has said Maharashtra was making quick progress in the animal husbandry sector like Gujarat.

The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, who was in Bhayander in Thane district on Thursday, said the Gujarat model of development was being adopted by several states.

He hailed the Gujarati community for being steadfast supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and exuded confidence that the party would win the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation polls.

