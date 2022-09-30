Left Menu

Maha making quick progress in animal husbandry sector, says Rupala

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:07 IST
Maha making quick progress in animal husbandry sector, says Rupala
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala has said Maharashtra was making quick progress in the animal husbandry sector like Gujarat.

The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, who was in Bhayander in Thane district on Thursday, said the Gujarat model of development was being adopted by several states.

He hailed the Gujarati community for being steadfast supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and exuded confidence that the party would win the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022