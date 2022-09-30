Rains to linger on post-monsoon, further withdrawal after Oct 13

A cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, triggered by a remnant weather system of super typhoon Noru, is set to delay the withdrawal of south-west monsoon in India, the weather office said.

The south-west monsoon rainfall was 6 per cent higher than normal and rains in September over north and north-west regions of the country helped cut the deficit over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, it said.

This was the fourth successive year for the country to have witnessed good monsoon rains and the late rally over Gangetic plains is expected to help farmers during the Rabi season.

''A cyclonic circulation over north-east Bay of Bengal is expected to move towards Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and bring good rains over the Gangetic plains,'' Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), told reporters here.

He said the withdrawal of the monsoon, which began on September 20, is likely to be stalled till October 13, due to the existence of the weather system over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana are expected to receive rains from October 5 onwards.

Mohapatra said the September rains saw 224 stations reporting very heavy rainfall events (115.6 mm to 204 mm) and 22 extremely heavy (more than 204.5 mm).

He said 61 instances of flooding, as reported by the Central Water Commission, and 59 lightning incidents were reported in September.

In October, post-monsoon rainfall is likely to be above normal, 115 per cent of the long period average of 75.4 mm.

''Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India except small pockets of the southernmost region and northern most part of the country,'' Mohapatra said.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal in most parts of the country except over many parts of northeast and northwest India in October, while nights are expected to be warmer across the country except southern parts of peninsular India.

The southwest monsoon entered the withdrawal phase on September 20 and as of Friday has retreated entirely from Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi, some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat, the weather office said.

