Left Menu

Six airbags in passenger vehicles should be mandatory: IRF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 20:54 IST
Six airbags in passenger vehicles should be mandatory: IRF
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The six airbags in passenger vehicles should be made mandatory once 85 percent of the people start wearing rear seat belts, global road safety body International Road Federation (IRF) said on Friday.

The government has deferred the implementation of the proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger cars by one year to October 1, 2023.

It had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022.

IRF in a statement also urged Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari that this provision should not be time bound but should be governed by the survey, indicating how many people are wearing rear seat belts.

''Once this (people wearing rear seat belts) figure crosses 85 per cent pan India, the government should go ahead and make six airbags mandatory in passenger cars.

''Otherwise, it will become counterproductive and we will lose more lives,'' IRF President Emeritus KK Kapila said.

An airbag interferes between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries.

In a crash, seat belts are primary restraint devices whereas airbags are supplemental support.

Kapila said several global studies have shown that if an airbag is deployed without having the seat belt on, it can cause severe injuries and even death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022