Maha: Man killed by tiger in Bhandara

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 21:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
A 40-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday morning, a forest department official said.

Tejram Kar had gone to his paddy field in Kanhalgaon in Lakhandar tehsil at around 9:30am when the incident took place, forest department official Roshan Rathod said.

His body was recovered some 500 metres away from the field by a team of forest and police personnel, Rathod added.

''We suspect the tiger might be CT-1, which had killed a man on September 21. Camera traps have been installed and three teams have been formed to trap the animal,'' he said.

Local forest officials said CT-1 is suspected of having killed 11 persons between January and September this year and orders to capture it post tranquilisation have been issued by higher authorities.

