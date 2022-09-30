Left Menu

U.S. has not seen action suggesting Russia is contemplating using nuclear weapons - Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 22:28 IST
U.S. has not seen action suggesting Russia is contemplating using nuclear weapons - Blinken
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the United States has not to date seen Russia take any action that suggests it is contemplating the use of nuclear weapons, despite what he decried as "loose talk" by President Vladimir Putin about their possible use.

"We are looking very carefully to see if Russia is actually doing anything that suggests that they are contemplating the use of nuclear weapons. To date, we've not seen them take these actions," Blinken said at a press conference in Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022