'Saga of Freedom: Known & Lesser-known Struggle' exhibition extended till Oct 30

An exhibition in Delhi showcasing rare original archival documents and pictures chronicling various revolts during the colonial rule and the freedom struggle has been extended till October 30, officials said on Friday.

The exhibition -- 'Saga of Freedom: Known & Lesser-known Struggle' -- organised by the National Archives of India as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' had opened on August 12 and was scheduled to end on September 30.

The exhibition generated immense interest in public and thus the decision of extending it was taken. The exhibition will be open for public viewing till October 30, from 10 AM to 5 PM, including on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

This exhibition is based on original government documents, cartographic records, newspapers, private papers, contemporary photographs and proscribed literature housed in the NAI, it said.

Spanning a period of over 200 years, rare original archival documents and pictures chronicling various revolts and freedom struggle during the colonial rule have been put on display as part of the exhibition to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

''The exhibition charts the freedom struggle of India and outbreak of various revolts such as Chuar uprising by the Chuar aboriginal tribesmen of Jungle Mahal of Midnapore and Bankura districts (in present day West Bengal) from 1771-1809, Quit India Movement of 1942, and some of the key events in between, leading to the Independence. Majority of the archives are being displayed for the first time and are extremely rare,'' NAI Director General Chandan Sinha had earlier told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)