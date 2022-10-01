Hurricane Ian slams South Carolina after deadly march across Florida

A resurgent Hurricane Ian slammed into the South Carolina coast on Friday afternoon, making another landfall after a deadly march across the Florida peninsula that washed away houses and stranded thousands along the state's Gulf Coast. The now Category 1 storm swept ashore at 2:05 p.m. (1805 GMT) near Georgetown, a waterfront town about 60 miles (97 km) north of the historic city of Charleston, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 85 mph (140 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Ian was expected to bring life-threatening flooding, storm surges and winds to South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. Officials in all three states warned residents to prepare for dangerous conditions. The hurricane came ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland, transforming beach towns into disaster areas with catastrophic flooding and winds.

There have been reports of at least 21 deaths in Florida, Kevin Guthrie, director of the state's Division of Emergency Management, said at a morning briefing. He stressed that some of those reports remain unconfirmed. Ian was forecast to weaken rapidly as it moves inland across the Carolinas and was expected to dissipate over western North Carolina or Virginia late on Saturday, the NHC said.

Georgetown, with a population of about 10,000, is a tourist destination known for its oak-lined streets and more than 50 sites on the National Registry of Historic Places. The town was heavily damaged by 1989's Hurricane Hugo. Even before Ian's arrival, Charleston was seeing torrential rain. Video clips on social media showed several inches of water in some streets in the port city, which is especially prone to flooding.

A city-commissioned report released in November 2020 found that about 90% of all residential properties were vulnerable to storm surge flooding. "We are in the heart of it right now," said Matt Storen, a police sergeant in Isle of Palms, a small beach community on a barrier island in South Carolina. "A lot of power outages, we are getting some downed trees."

Prior to landfall, Storen said wind gusts were 60 miles per hour (97 kph) and that some beach erosion had already occurred. More than 145,000 homes and businesses in the Carolinas were without power, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us.

'FEELING LOST' Two days after Ian first hit Florida, the extent of the damage there was becoming more apparent.

"Clearly it has packed a big wallop," Governor Ron DeSantis said at a briefing. Some 10,000 people were unaccounted for, Guthrie said, but many of them were likely in shelters or without power. About 1.8 million Florida homes and businesses remained without power on Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.

President Joe Biden, speaking at the White House, said the hurricane would likely rank among the worst in U.S. history. "We're just beginning to see the scale of that destruction," he said.

Fort Myers, a city close to where the eye of the storm first came ashore, absorbed a major blow, with numerous houses destroyed. Offshore, Sanibel Island, a popular destination for vacationers and retirees, was cut off when a causeway was rendered impassable. Hundreds of beleaguered Fort Myers residents lined up at a Home Depot on Friday on the east side of the city, hoping to purchase gas cans, generators, bottled water and other supplies. The line stretched as long as a football field.

Many said they felt city and state governments were doing as much as possible to help people but that the lack of communication and uncertainty about the future weighed heavily on them. Sarah Sodre-Crot and Marco Martins, a married couple and both 22, immigrated from Brazil with their families five years ago. They rode out the storm in their home in east Fort Myers.

"I know the government is doing everything they can, but we're feeling lost, like we have no answers. Will energy return in a week? In a month? We just want to know so we can plan our lives a bit," Sodre-Crot said. Rita Chambers, a 70-year-old retiree who was born in Jamaica and has lived in Fort Myers since 1998, said Ian was unlike any storm she had ever seen.

"And I've been in hurricanes since I was a child!" said Chambers, who moved to New York as a teenager. She watched as the storm tore the porch right off her home in Cape Coral. Despite it all, she is not thinking of leaving Florida.

"I would rather shovel sand from my Florida home than shovel the snow in New York," she said. "If you live in paradise, you have to put up with a hurricane."

