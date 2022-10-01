Left Menu

Flooding in western Venezuela kills at least eight

Venezuelan authorities said they had recovered eight bodies on Friday after days of intense rains swelled rivers and unleashed flash floods, leaving at least three others missing. Authorities said they recovered the motorcycle. Various areas through Venezuela's western and central regions have been impacted by heavy rainfall for at least a week.

Reuters | San Cristobal | Updated: 01-10-2022 03:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 03:50 IST
Flooding in western Venezuela kills at least eight
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Venezuelan authorities said they had recovered eight bodies on Friday after days of intense rains swelled rivers and unleashed flash floods, leaving at least three others missing. The victims were among a group of ten people in the western state of Tachira who were swept away from an improvised camp where they were holding a religious gathering in the town of Lobatera, authorities said.

Four of the victims were minors, civil protection service officials for the western state of Tachira said on Instagram. The other two members of the ten-person group remain missing, in addition to a 35-year-old farmer in nearby ​​San Jose de El Cobre who was driving his motorcycle when a river overflowed on Thursday. Authorities said they recovered the motorcycle.

Various areas through Venezuela's western and central regions have been impacted by heavy rainfall for at least a week. In the northwestern city of Barquisimeto, video showed roadways transformed into rivers as drivers navigated waters that partially submerged their vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv; Motor racing-Chadwick says drivers have been briefed on W Series finances and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022