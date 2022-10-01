Left Menu

Mother-daughter duo among three killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 01-10-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 11:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old woman, her daughter and a man were killed after being struck by lightning in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Kesla village under Lailunga police station limits late Friday evening, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Khulaso Sarthi (60), her daughter Kamla (30) and Sukhiram Banjara (34), all residents of Lailunga, he said. ''The victims were hit by lightning when they were trying to find shelter from rain,'' he said, adding that before the incident, they had gone to a nearby temple.

On being informed, police rushed to the village and sent their bodies to the Community Health Centre in Lailunga for autopsy, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

