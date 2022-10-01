No damage to Artemis I flight hardware; launch pushed to mid-November

Teams at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday assessed the impacts of Hurricane Ian and confirmed that there was no damage to Artemis I flight hardware and that facilities are in good shape. However, minor water intrusion was identified in a few locations. The agency is now focusing on the November 12-27 launch period.

"Focusing efforts on the November launch period allows time for employees at Kennedy to address the needs of their families and homes after the storm and for teams to identify additional checkouts needed before returning to the pad for launch," NASA said in a statement.

Artemis I is the first integrated test of NASA's deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. The mission is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to the Moon.

Ahead of Hurricane Ian, the Artemis I Moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), and the Orion spacecraft were rolled back from the launch pad and secured inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the agency's Kennedy Space Center.

What's next?

Engineers will now extend access platforms around the Space Launch System rocket and Orion inside the Vehicle Assembly Building to prepare for additional inspections and start preparing for the next launch attempt, including retesting the flight termination system.

In parallel, NASA is gearing up for the launch of the SpaceX Crew-5 mission with four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch is targeted for Wednesday, October 5, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.