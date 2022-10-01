Left Menu

Delhi records moderate AQI

Meanwhile, to tackle air pollution in Delhi and its adjacent areas according to the severity of the situation a set of measures under the revised Graded Response Action Plan GRAP came into force on Saturday. Under the revised action plan, curbs can be imposed on polluting activities up to three days in advance, based on forecasts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 19:42 IST
Delhi records moderate AQI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) on Saturday evening was recorded under the moderate category at 167, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between 101 and 200 falls under the moderate category.

While the maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal on Saturday, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

According to the weather department, a mainly clear sky is expected in the next two days.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 51 per cent. Meanwhile, to tackle air pollution in Delhi and its adjacent areas according to the severity of the situation a set of measures under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force on Saturday. Under the revised action plan, curbs can be imposed on polluting activities up to three days in advance, based on forecasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
2
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
3
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022