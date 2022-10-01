Elderly couple dies in house fire in east Delhi

An 80-year-old man and his wife died in a house fire in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar area on Saturday, police said.

According to the fire department, they were informed about the fire at 4.35 pm and had rushed four fire tenders to the spot.

Besides these, two ambulances were also sent to the spot, a senior police officer said.

When they reached the house, they found an iron door on the fourth floor locked from inside and smoke coming out from it.

Police broke open the door and found Rajkumar Jain and his 75 years old wife Kamlesh Jain unconscious.

They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

At the time of the incident, the couple’s daughter-in-law had gone to the market and their son was at his shop in Gandhi Nagar, police said.

Two rooms were completely charred in the fire, which is suspected to have started in an air conditioner in the room, they said.

The crime forensic teams also came to the spot, they added.

