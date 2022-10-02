Left Menu

Indonesia police say 127 people killed after stampede at football match

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-10-2022 05:18 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 05:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's policy chief in East Java province said on Sunday that 127 people had died and 180 were injured after a crowd stampede during crowd trouble at a football match.

Supporters from the losing side had invaded the pitch and authorities had fired tear gas, leading to a crowd stampede and cases of suffocation, Nico Afinta told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

