Indonesia police say 127 people killed after stampede at football match

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2022 05:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 05:29 IST
Indonesia police say 127 people killed after stampede at football match

Indonesia's police chief in East Java province said on Sunday that 127 people had died and 180 were injured after a crowd stampede during crowd trouble at a football match.

Supporters from the losing side had invaded the pitch and authorities had fired tear gas, leading to a crowd stampede and cases of suffocation, Nico Afinta told reporters.

