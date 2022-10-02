Odisha engineer arrested in disproportionate assets case

An assistant executive engineer in the water resources department was arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for amassing assets disproportionate by 102 percent of his known sources of income, vigilance officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on Saturday nabbed Bishnu Charan Sahu, an assistant executive engineer in the Baghua irrigation project in Ganjam district.

During searches at nine places across Ganjam district on Friday, the vigilance teams found a three-story building worth Rs 1.38 crore at Bijay Bihar locality of Behrampur, a two-story house in Niladri Bihar area, and two housing plots in the town, all belonging to Sahu.

Also, he was found to be in the possession of the bank, postal and insurance deposits of Rs 85.33 lakh, a four-wheeler worth Rs 9.99 lakh, three two-wheelers valued over Rs1.61 lakh, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 8.35 lakh, and household items costing Rs 11.48 lakh, the vigilance officials said.

After calculation, it was found that he was in possession of assets worth around 102 percent higher than his known sources of income, they said.

