Left Menu

Odisha engineer arrested in disproportionate assets case

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 02-10-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 10:47 IST
Odisha engineer arrested in disproportionate assets case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant executive engineer in the water resources department was arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for amassing assets disproportionate by 102 percent of his known sources of income, vigilance officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on Saturday nabbed Bishnu Charan Sahu, an assistant executive engineer in the Baghua irrigation project in Ganjam district.

During searches at nine places across Ganjam district on Friday, the vigilance teams found a three-story building worth Rs 1.38 crore at Bijay Bihar locality of Behrampur, a two-story house in Niladri Bihar area, and two housing plots in the town, all belonging to Sahu.

Also, he was found to be in the possession of the bank, postal and insurance deposits of Rs 85.33 lakh, a four-wheeler worth Rs 9.99 lakh, three two-wheelers valued over Rs1.61 lakh, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 8.35 lakh, and household items costing Rs 11.48 lakh, the vigilance officials said.

After calculation, it was found that he was in possession of assets worth around 102 percent higher than his known sources of income, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022