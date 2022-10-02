Dengue scare: MCD conducts fogging drives at Ramlila grounds in city

Amid rising cases of dengue in the capital, civic authorities have conducted fogging drives at 148 Ramlila grounds in Delhi and over 6,428 houses or places near them.

Besides, spraying of insecticide is also being done at various Durga Puja pandals in the city, officials said.

''Generally, Ramlila committees request us to conduct fogging drives, but this year, we have taken action on our own,'' a senior official said.

He acknowledged that rising cases of dengue is a factor in taking the step.

Over 520 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi this year so far, according to data shared by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The MCD has carried out fogging drives at 148 Ramlila grounds and 6,428 houses or places near them in all its 12 zones. It has also carried out various anti-larval measures at these sites, the civic body said in a statement.

Fogging drives have been conducted at Punjabi Bagh Ramlila ground, Janakpuri Ramlila ground, Harinagar Ramlila Maidan, Ramlila ground near Bharti College, Ramlila ground at Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh, Ramlila ground at Dwarka Sector-10 and Sector-11, among other sites. The MCD also carried out public awareness campaigns along with fogging drives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)