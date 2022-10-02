Intelligence dept receives input about threat to Maha CM's life; security beefed up

Security of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been beefed up following a specific input about a threat to his life, an official said on Sunday.

The State Intelligence Department (SID) on Saturday evening received specific input about the threat to the life of CM Shinde, the official said.

State Intelligence Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre confirmed the threat.

''After specific information, we have taken necessary action and have increased the security of the chief minister,'' Dumbre told PTI without elaborating.

Additional security has been provided to the CM, who enjoys a Z Plus category security cover, he said.

Security has also been stepped up at Shinde's private residence in Thane and the official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, he said. Shinde is scheduled to address his first Dussehra rally at MMRDA grounds in Mumbai on October 5. He became the chief minister in June this year after his rebellion with Shiv Sena MLAs led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Notably, Shinde had received a threat letter suspected to have been sent by Naxalites last October when he was the Urban Development Minister and also guardian minister of Gadchiroli district, affected by Naxalism.

