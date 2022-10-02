Left Menu

Rangamandiras to be constructed in all districts: Minister

The Karnataka government has taken a policy decision to construct Rangamandiras in all districts to showcase the rich heritage of the respective regions, state Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said Sunday.Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Rangamandira in Udupi, he said it was surprising that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, which have a rich cultural heritage, did not have centres for performing arts till now.The minister said at present, 13 districts did not have Rangamandiras and the government is taking steps for construction of the centres in all the districts.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-10-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 17:40 IST
Kumar said Rs 2.5 crore will soon be released for the Udupi centre, while the construction of a Rangamandira in Mangaluru will start soon. Various cultural forms of the region, including Yakshagana, can be promoted through such centres, he said.

Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat and Karnataka coastal area development authority chairman Mattar Rathnakar Hegde were among those present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

