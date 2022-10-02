More than 320 injured in Indonesian soccer stampede - police official

More than 320 people were injured and 125 killed in a deadly soccer stampede in Indonesia's East Java at the weekend, a police official said on Sunday.

East Java police spokesman Dirmanto said the number of people injured now stood at 323, up from an earlier count of 180. Authorities have also confirmed a total 125 fatalities.

