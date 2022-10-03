Indonesia's Arema FC president to take 'full responsibility' for deadly stampede

Indonesia's Arema soccer club on Monday apologized to victims of a deadly stadium stampede, with its president Gilang Widya Pramana stating he was ready to take full responsibility for the events.

At least 125 people were killed in the soccer stampede in the Indonesian city of Malang at the weekend, officials said, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)