World Animal Day: Stray dog feeders, veterinarians, citizens come together for vaccination drive

Community dog feeders, veterinarians and citizens in Delhi and NCR will hold a vaccination drive for the stray canines on the occasion of World Animal Day on Tuesday.

'Be a streetheart' drive which started from Rajghat on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi would continue till October 9 in different areas of the national capital and Noida in which citizens, community dog feeders, and volunteering veterinarians will participate, a statement from India Unites for Animal Rights, a group of citizens which organising the event, said.

''What makes this drive especially remarkable is that it will not make use of wire catchers, ropes or nets. Instead, it will show the power of compassion in action,'' it said.

''Dogs who are regularly fed by 'streethearts' are easy to handle and can actually be vaccinated while held in one's lap like a child,'' the statement said.

It takes hours for a team of municipal corporations to find, chase and restrain a frightened dog resulting in the vaccination of just 4-5 dogs in a day but by using community feeders, the programme aims to vaccinate over 100 dogs per day.

Veteran actor Sushma Seth and her daughter Divya Seth have also issued a statement supporting the drive. The recent media reports of dogs attacking people have resulted in paranoia and hostilities among people against these canines. There are reports of serious violations of Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines by the Resident Welfare Associations who are driving these community dogs away after the media onslaught.

