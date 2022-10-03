Left Menu

Galaxies seem to float side by side in this Hubble image

Updated: 03-10-2022 15:51 IST
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, Dark Energy Survey/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, J. Dalcanton

The European Space Agency (ESA) on Monday shared a snapshot of interacting galaxies captured by the Hubble Space Telescope's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS). The two interacting galaxies making up the pair known as Arp-Madore 608-333 seem to float side by side in this image.

Though the galaxy pair appear serene and unperturbed, the two are subtly warping one another through a mutual gravitational interaction that is disrupting and distorting both galaxies.

This galaxy pair was captured as part of an effort to build up an archive of interesting targets for more detailed future study with Hubble, ground-based telescopes, and the newly-launched James Webb Space Telescope.

Sharing this image, ESA said that snapshot programmes, such as the one which captured interacting galaxies in Arp-Madore 608-333 exist to fill this gap and take advantage of the moments between longer observations. These snapshot programs enable astronomers to gather as much data as possible with the telescope.

The Hubble Space Telescope is a project of international cooperation between NASA and ESA (the European Space Agency). The premium space-based observatory has been beaming back stunning images of the cosmos since 1990.

Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys was installed on the telescope during Servicing Mission 3B in 2002 and its wavelength range extends from the ultraviolet, through the visible and out to the near-infrared.

