Science News Roundup: More penguins dying from avian flu at Cape Town's Boulders beach colony

More penguins dying from avian flu at Cape Town's Boulders beach colony

More penguins have died from avian flu at the colony at Cape Town's Boulders beach, a popular tourist attraction and an important breeding site in South Africa, raising concerns for the species and for other seabirds. David Roberts, a clinical veterinarian at the South African Foundation For The Conservation Of Coastal Birds, said at least 28 out of around 3,000 penguins in the colony had died from the disease since the middle of August.

