An eye in the sky: Feast your eyes on this spectacular Hubble image from the cosmos

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:11 IST
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Leeand the PHANGS-HST Team/Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt

The European Space Agency's Hubble Calendar for the month of October features an eye in the sky, NGC4826, a spiral galaxy that lies 17 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices (Berenice's Hair). This image was captured with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

First discovered in 1779 by the English astronomer Edward Pigott, NGC 4826 is also known as the "Black Eye" or "Evil Eye" galaxy because of the dark band of dust that sweeps across one side of the galaxy's bright nucleus.

The galaxy is known by astronomers for its strange internal motion. According to ESA, the gas in the outer regions of this galaxy and the gas in its inner regions are rotating in opposite directions, which might be related to a recent merger. New stars are forming in the region where the counter-rotating gases collide.

The ESA/Hubble Calendar features the latest spectacular images of the cosmos captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The premium space-based observatory has been observing the cosmos since its 1990 launch, providing breathtaking views of the universe and valuable scientific data.

