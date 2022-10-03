Left Menu

Record 83% of Ukrainians want NATO membership -poll

A record 83% of Ukrainians would like their country to join NATO, a Kyiv-based opinion pollster said on Monday, citing a survey conducted after Kyiv applied to join the military bloc. By contrast, in November, 55% voiced support for joining the bloc, illustrating how sharply public opinion has changed on the question of NATO since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-10-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 22:03 IST
Record 83% of Ukrainians want NATO membership -poll
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A record 83% of Ukrainians would like their country to join NATO, a Kyiv-based opinion pollster said on Monday, citing a survey conducted after Kyiv applied to join the military bloc. The Oct. 1-2 poll of 2,000 respondents by Rating Group was conducted after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that Ukraine was submitting an expedited application for NATO membership.

Rating Group said the percentage of those supporting NATO membership was the highest ever recorded by a survey in Ukraine. Only 4% said they would vote against joining the bloc and 9% said they would not vote. By contrast, in November, 55% voiced support for joining the bloc, illustrating how sharply public opinion has changed on the question of NATO since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has, for years, fiercely opposed the expansion of the alliance, which it sees as a security threat and hostile.

The new poll indicated that support for NATO membership had risen seven percentage points since June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
4
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022