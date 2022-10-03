Left Menu

Promulgate ordinance to stop burning Ravana effigy: Seer

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 03-10-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 22:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent seer on Monday said an ordinance should be promulgated immediately to stop the burning of Ravana's effigy during Dusshera.

''The ordinance may be later ratified by Parliament,'' said Adhokshajanand Devtirath in a statement.

According to Hindu culture, the last rites of a person is conducted only once, he said, adding that Ravana's last rites were conducted in the presence of Vibhishan and Laxman.

The evil of burning Ravana's effigy should be stopped as it has no place in Hindu culture and teaches youngsters to disrespect the knowledgeable, he said.

The environment also gets polluted after the effigy is burnt, he added.

The way stubble burning and vehicular emissions are stopped, this evil (burning Ravana effigy) should also be stopped permanently, the seer stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

