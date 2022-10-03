Left Menu

The fire created a panic among the artists, administrators, and spectators present there.Fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control, but by then the Ramlila stage and the pandal were burnt to ashes.The fire department staff present on the spot said that prima facie the reason for the fire seems to be a short circuit.

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 03-10-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 23:27 IST
Fire burns Ramlila stage to ground in UP's Etawah
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out on a Ramlila stage during preparations in Bharthana town on Monday evening, reducing the stage and pandal to ashes, police said.

There was no casualty in the incident that took place at the Ramlila Maidan, Bharthana station In-charge Mansoor Ahmed said.

According to the police, the fire broke out in the evening and soon engulfed the stage and pandal. The fire created a panic among the artists, administrators, and spectators present there.

Fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control, but by then the Ramlila stage and the pandal were burnt to ashes.

The fire department staff present on the spot said that prima facie the reason for the fire seems to be a short circuit. The Ramlila committee is assessing the damage. On Sunday night too, five people were killed and 70 others injured in a fire at a Durga puja pandal in Bhadohi district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

