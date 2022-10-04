Left Menu

Mumbai cops designate parking areas for buses, cars linked to Dussehra rallies of CM Shinde, Thackeray

Car parking will be at Jio garden basement parking, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 00:03 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@mieknathshinde)
Mumbai traffic police on Monday said it had made necessary arrangements for the parking of scores of buses that will bring workers of the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena for their respective Dussehra rallies at Shivaji Park and Bandra Kurla Complex on October.

Buses carrying supporters from western and north Mumbai will be parked along Senapati Bapat Marg and Kamgar Maidan, while those arriving from Navi Mumbai and Thane will be parked at Five Gardens, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Edanwala Road, an official said. ''Cars will be parked at India Bulls Finance, India Bulls One Centre and Kohinoor Square. For the BKC rally, busses will be parked behind the family court, near Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, MMRDA ground, near Jio garden in the vicinity. Car parking will be at Jio garden basement parking,'' he added.

