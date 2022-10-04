Pakistan says no space to give economy any stimulus
04-10-2022
Pakistan does not have "space to give our economy any stimulus," its climate change minister Sherry Rehman said on Thursday at a Geneva meeting.
Nearly 1,700 people have been killed in floods caused by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers in a crisis that the government and the United Nations have blamed on climate change.
