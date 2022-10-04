Left Menu

EC says empty poll promises made by parties have far-reaching ramifications

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 14:48 IST
EC says empty poll promises made by parties have far-reaching ramifications
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Tuesday wrote to political parties for providing authentic information to the voters to assess financial viability of their election promises and also sought their views on the issue.

The EC said it cannot overlook inadequate disclosures on election promises and consequential undesirable impact on financial sustainability as empty poll promises so made have far-reaching ramifications.

The proposed format for disclosure of election promises made by political parties seeks to bring standardisation in the nature of information facilitating comparability.

Disclosure proforma mandates declaration of quantification of physical coverage, financial implications of the promises and availability of the financial resources.

By proposing the reform, the poll panel aims to inform voters about the financial feasibility of election promises in manifestos and also whether they are sustainable within the financial space of the state or the Union government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022