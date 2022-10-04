Left Menu

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 14:57 IST
Latest | Russia-Ukraine war developments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

The city council of Kyiv says it is providing evacuation centres with potassium iodine pills in preparation for a possible nuclear strike on the capital, Ukraine's largest city.

Potassium iodine pills can help block the absorption of harmful radiation by the thyroid gland if taken just before or immediately after exposure to nuclear radiation.

The pills will be distributed to residents in areas contaminated by nuclear radiation if there is a need to evacuate, the city council said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he would "use all the means at our disposal" to win the war while his ground forces retreat from a Ukrainian counterattack.

------ Washington: Ukrainian troops are making "substantial gains" in both the east and south of the country, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War says.

In the east, the institute said, Ukrainian forces pushing from Lyman in the Donetsk region may have gone as far as the border of neighbouring Luhansk as they advance eastward toward the city of Kreminna.

The gains in the east and on the southern front around Kherson are noteworthy because Russian troops there "were previously considered to be among Russia's premier conventional fighting forces," the institute said.

