Nextlink Internet selects Nokia technology to support network growth

Nextlink Internet, a rural-based and rural-focused operator in the U.S, has selected Nokia's XGS-PON and WiFi solutions to support network growth across the country, connecting over 200,000 homes and businesses in rural and exurban communities to fiber infrastructure.

The operator is expanding its reach into unserved and underserved areas in six U.S. states it already operates - Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa and South Dakota. It is also adding Texas, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming and Louisiana to its footprint.

"We are on a mission to connect rural America with excellent service. Nokia's technology and systems help us do just that. The communities that Nextlink serves can rest easy, knowing that their communications networks are ready for today and generations to come," Nextlink CEO Bill Baker said in a statement.

With Nokia's XGS-PON technology, Nextlink can deploy 10G broadband speeds with a simple path to 25G. In addition, the operator is leveraging Nokia's ONT Easy Start SaaS to speed up and simplify service provisioning in customer homes coupled with WiFi Beacon residential gateways, which power an outdoor optical network termination (ONT) over CAT5/6 with POE+ eliminating the need for localized power.

Commenting on this partnership, Sandy Motley, President Nokia Fixed Networks, said, "We are pleased to grow our partnership with Nextlink. Nextlink is deploying a system uniquely capable of delivering GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON over a common fiber infrastructure without having to replace hardware."