Maha cabinet clears proposals of home loan for police, speeding up Nagpur Metro project

The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared a proposal to allow police personnel to take home loans at subsidised interest rates.The scheme was earlier launched in 2017 and was implemented till 2019, after which it was discontinued by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.The new Eknath Shinde government has decided to reintroduce the scheme for which the State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation will operate as the nodal agency, a government statement said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 10:52 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared a proposal to allow police personnel to take home loans at subsidised interest rates.

The scheme was earlier launched in 2017 and was implemented till 2019, after which it was discontinued by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The new Eknath Shinde government has decided to reintroduce the scheme for which the State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation will operate as the nodal agency, a government statement said on Tuesday. The cabinet also cleared a revised proposal of Rs 9,279.06 crore to speed up phase-1 of the Nagpur Metro project. The state has sanctioned Rs 622 crore interest free loan for the Nagpur Metro phase-1 project and also approved the land transfer proposal, the statement said.

The cabinet has also cleared the pending project of transportation of the Krishna river water to Marathwada by sanctioning Rs 11,726.91 crore. It will benefit 33,945 hectares of land for irrigation in eight districts, the statement said.

Under the Krishna Bhima rivers stabilisation project, the construction of a connecting tunnel for both the rivers has also been included, it said.

The cabinet has also decided to notify state or Union government-owned companies as implementing agencies on a turnkey basis for projects under the state disaster management plan.

