Left Menu

Search operations resume to trace mountaineers in avalanche-hit Uttarakhand peak

The avalanche struck at about 8.45 am on Tuesday when the team of trainee mountaineers and instructors from NIM was returning after summitting, Colonel Bisht had said.The team members got stuck in crevasses following the avalanche, he had said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-10-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 11:40 IST
Search operations resume to trace mountaineers in avalanche-hit Uttarakhand peak
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix
  • Country:
  • India

Six mountaineers with minor injuries were brought to a helipad on Wednesday from Draupadi Ka Danda peak in Uttarkashi district as search operations resumed to trace climbers missing after a massive avalanche hit the area at a height of 17,000 feet.

A 41-member team of mountaineers was returning after climbing the peak when they were hit by the avalanche on Tuesday.

Twenty-eight trainees from the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) were part of the team. The list of trainees issued by the Uttarakhand Police includes those from West Bengal, Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, Hmachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

An official here said the six mountaineers were brought to the Matli helipad and have ''normal'' injuries. They are being given first aid, the official said.

Search and rescue operations resumed on Wednesday with four ITBP jawans dispatched in Cheetah and ALH helicopters to Dokrani Glacier in search of the missing mountaineers.

According to NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht, 10 bodies were spotted on Tuesday out of which four were recovered.

Rescue operations had to be halted due to darkness and inclement weather on Tuesday. The avalanche struck at about 8.45 am on Tuesday when the team of trainee mountaineers and instructors from NIM was returning after summitting, Colonel Bisht had said.

The team members got stuck in crevasses following the avalanche, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022