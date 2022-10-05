Indonesia leader says FIFA may help fix country's soccer management
Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday that soccer's world governing body FIFA may help address management of the sport in Indonesia, having discussed the issue with FIFA President Gianni Infantino after a deadly stampede.
He also ordered a full audit of stadia across the country and told reporters an investigation into the stampede in East Java that killed at least 131 people on Saturday must conclude as soon as possible.
