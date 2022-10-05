Connectivity to improve as third viaduct of Kishanganj Rail Under Bridge opens

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has opened the third viaduct of the Kishanganj Rail Under Bridge (RUB) here, a move aimed at improving connectivity between Inderlok and New Delhi Railway Station, officials said. The construction of the fourth viaduct is still underway and may take some time to get operational. The facility was inaugurated by MCD Special Officer Ashwini Kumar and MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti along with former mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday. The second viaduct of the underpass was opened for traffic in July this year. According to a statement issued by the MCD, Commissioner Bharti said the construction work of the road on the other fourth box is going on at a “very fast pace” and the last box will be dedicated to citizens soon. After the completion of the construction work on the third box, the traffic from New Delhi Railway Station to Inderlok and Gulabi Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Old Rohtak Road etc. will become much easier, the statement said. Kumar said the MCD is continuously working to provide best in class civic services to the citizens of Delhi. He said the third box of RUB would help in ease of traffic movement. The MCD till date has spent an amount of Rs 74 crore for the construction of Kishanganj RUB. Out of Rs 74 crore an amount of Rs 57 crore has been given to the railway for the construction of four boxes (viaducts), the civic body said in the statement. Along with this, transfer of properties has also been done between Railways and the MCD for the construction of under bridge so that the construction work of RUB can be completed smoothly, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)