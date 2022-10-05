Left Menu

Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 strikes Peru-Ecuador border -EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 14:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck the Peru-Ecuador border region on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was 25 km (15.5 miles) east-northeast of Sullana, Peru and had a depth of 60 km, the EMSC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

