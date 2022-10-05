Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 strikes Peru-Ecuador border -EMSC

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck the Peru-Ecuador border region on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was 25 km (15.5 miles) east-northeast of Sullana, Peru and had a depth of 60 km, the EMSC said.

