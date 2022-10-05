Left Menu

Maha: 10 rescued after fire on 18th floor of Thane high-rise

Ten residents were rescued after a fire broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday, civic officials said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-10-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 16:17 IST
Maha: 10 rescued after fire on 18th floor of Thane high-rise
Ten residents were rescued after a fire broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday, civic officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred in the high-rise located in Patlipada area of Ghodbunder Road around 2 pm, said Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC). ''The blaze erupted on the 18th floor of the 27-storey building. Soon after being alerted, a team of the local fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Ten residents from the affected floor were rescued,'' he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, Sawant added.

