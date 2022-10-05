Left Menu

Tribal body threatens agitation demanding Sarna code

The tribals in 250 blocks of 50 districts in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and West Bengal would be forced to resort to chakka jam from November 30 if the Centre fails to give reasons for denying the recognition to Sarna code by November 20, Murmu, a former BJP MP said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-10-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 16:50 IST
Tribal body threatens agitation demanding Sarna code
  • Country:
  • India

Tribal body Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA) on Wednesday threatened to launch an agitation across five states if its demand for ‘Sarna’, a distinct religious category, was not heeded by the Centre by November 20. The indigenous people are nature-worshippers and are neither Hindus, nor Muslims or Christians, ASA president Salkhan Murmu said. The tribals in 250 blocks of 50 districts in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and West Bengal would be “forced” to resort to ‘chakka jam’ from November 30 if the Centre fails to give reasons for denying the recognition to Sarna code by November 20, Murmu, a former BJP MP said. “The tribals have been demanding a Sarna code for long but their demands have been neglected,'' Murmu told PTI.

The population of tribals in the country is more than Buddhists but their religion is not recognised, Murmu claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022