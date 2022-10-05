Left Menu

Bhopal: Ravana effigies had to be protected from rain before they were burnt

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was slated to attend the Samitis Dussehra Utsav at Chhola Ground in Old City, considered to be the oldest Vijayadashmi programme of Bhopal, late in the evening.The organisers of another major Dussehra function at Bittan Market too said they had made arrangements to protect the Ravana.We successfully protected the effigies from getting wet, Sumit Pandey, vice-president of Bittan Market Dussehra Utsav Samiti, told PTI.

Ravana effigies had to be protected from getting drenched in Bhopal before they were burnt on Wednesday as rains disrupted Dussehra celebrations. Showers began in the morning and continued intermittently throughout the day.

Effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna are burnt on Dussehra or Vijayadashami to symbolize the victory of good over evil. But rain gods had other plans. “We took care of the effigies as the weather department had forecast rains. Now the showers have stopped and the programme is underway,” said Dharmendra Paigwar, convenor of the Hindu Utsav Samiti's Dussehra celebrations.

The effigies were kept under polythene sheets, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was slated to attend the Samiti's Dussehra Utsav at Chhola Ground in Old City, considered to be the oldest Vijayadashmi programme of Bhopal, late in the evening.

The organisers of another major Dussehra function at Bittan Market too said they had made arrangements to protect the Ravana.

“We successfully protected the effigies from getting wet,” Sumit Pandey, vice-president of Bittan Market Dussehra Utsav Samiti, told PTI. Pradeep Patidar, one of the organisers of the Salaiya Dussehra programme, also said they had made similar arrangements following rains.

